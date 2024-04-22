Top 8 films on Netflix and other OTT to make you question your thinking power
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Departing from traditional documentary conventions, Leave the World Behind explores the inner workings of a globally recognized band, providing a candid and personal look at life off the stage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Makhi: This inventive story that defies genre boundaries offers a novel take on storytelling by revolving around the rebirth of a housefly and weaving a gripping narrative around it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR: With its grandiose vision and larger-than-life plot, this film is expected to alter Indian cinema, known for its bold storytelling and grandeur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Udta Punjab: Fearlessly taking on social concerns, it exposes the murky side of drug addiction and challenges social taboos with its honest and unvarnished depiction.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Zindagi: It presents a novel perspective on mental health and self-discovery, eschewing conventional Bollywood clichés and embracing the flaws and complexity of life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: With its grandeur and storytelling, epic in scope and vision, it rewrites the rules for Indian cinema, establishing new standards for visual effects and narrative nuance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Icarus: Pushing limits, this documentary explores the unexplored field of doping in sports, exposing startling facts and igniting debates around the world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Life of Pi is a cinematic masterpiece that defies traditional narrative techniques with its fantastical imagery and in-depth examination of faith and survival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kalki 2898 AD, most expensive South Indian movies
Find Out More