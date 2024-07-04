Top 8 films on OTT about unrequited love stories

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 04, 2024

An agonizing tale of addicted, unfulfilled love is told in Raanjhanaa.

A poignant story of loving someone who doesn't love you back can be found in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A timeless depiction of sorrowful, unfulfilled love is seen in Devdas.

Lootera: A sorrowful tale of unsatisfied love.

Darr: A dark portrayal of addictive, one-sided love.

Kal Ho Naa Ho: A story of silent suffering and silent admiration love.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: A strong friendship blossoms from a one-sided affection.

Queen: Overcoming a broken heart and discovering one's personal value.

