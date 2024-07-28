Top 8 films on OTT filled with action where almost everyone dies
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jul 28, 2024
Reservoir Dogs: When a heist goes awry, surprising information about an undercover police officer is revealed.
300: There is a change in the storytelling technique in this great battle of the Spartans.
The Hateful Eight: Unexpected and tragic events result from strangers with secret agendas.
The Departed: An intense game of cat and mouse between a police officer and a mole comes to an unexpected conclusion.
A surprise in the horror movie The Cabin in the Woods reveals a darker, more expansive plot.
Scarface: Violent power struggles and betrayal are a part of Tony Montana's rise and demise.
Carrie: A startling prom night surprise results from the telekinetic abilities of a tormented teenager.
A terrifyingly plausible climax to a dark comedy about politics and violence, Dr. Strangelove.
