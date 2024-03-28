Top 8 films on OTT platforms showcasing martial arts, kung fu and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
Ip Man (2008) is a biographical film that tells the story of Wing Chun master Ip Man, who is well-known for his amazing fighting skills.
The 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is an epic martial arts movie set in ancient China that combines breathtaking cinematography with complicated action scenes.
The Raid: Redemption (2011) is a violent action movie from Indonesia that features brutal fight scenes that highlight Pencak Silat, a traditional martial art.
Kung Fu Hustle (2004) is a humorous martial arts movie that pays homage to vintage kung fu films by fusing spectacular choreography with slapstick humor.
Hero (2002) is a visually spectacular martial arts movie that takes place in ancient China and is renowned for its exquisite battle choreography and amazing cinematography.
Bruce Lee starred in the iconic martial arts movie Enter the Dragon (1973), which centers on a martial artist who goes undercover to infiltrate a criminal organization.
Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior (2003) is a Thai martial arts movie that highlights the athleticism of Tony Jaa, the principal actor, with jaw-dropping acrobatics and Muay Thai battle scenes.
The Grandmaster (2013) is a biographical martial arts film directed by Wong Kar-wai that tells the story of Ip Man against the backdrop of 20th-century China.
