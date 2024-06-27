Top 8 films on OTT that are a huge hit among youngsters
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2024
The romantic comedy hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) features Alia and Varun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The comedy Garam Masala (2005), starring John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, is well-known for its wit and comic timing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood comedy classic Welcome (2007) is renowned for its ensemble cast and clever narrative turns.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Purple Hearts (2022) is a romantic drama well-known for its original plot, which centers on a convenience marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) is a romantic comedy that explores LGBTQ+ issues and is praised for its positive message and portrayal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Kissing Booth (2018) is a popular Netflix series renowned for its captivating storyline and whimsical adolescent romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After (2019) is a romantic drama with an intense love tale that appeals to young adults. It is based on a well-known Wattpad story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Popular teen romance on Netflix, To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), is adored for its endearing plot and realistic characters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Hollywood films that feel like therapy on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More