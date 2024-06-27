Top 8 films on OTT that are a huge hit among youngsters

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2024

The romantic comedy hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) features Alia and Varun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The comedy Garam Masala (2005), starring John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, is well-known for its wit and comic timing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood comedy classic Welcome (2007) is renowned for its ensemble cast and clever narrative turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Purple Hearts (2022) is a romantic drama well-known for its original plot, which centers on a convenience marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) is a romantic comedy that explores LGBTQ+ issues and is praised for its positive message and portrayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kissing Booth (2018) is a popular Netflix series renowned for its captivating storyline and whimsical adolescent romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After (2019) is a romantic drama with an intense love tale that appeals to young adults. It is based on a well-known Wattpad story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular teen romance on Netflix, To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), is adored for its endearing plot and realistic characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hollywood films that feel like therapy on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More