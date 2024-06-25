Top 8 films on OTT that are made for foodies
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jun 25, 2024
Stanley Ka Dabba: A schoolboy's spellbound lunchbox becomes the topic of conversation at the school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana: The destiny of a family is complicated by a search for a fabled chicken dish.
In Daawat-e-Ishq, love is served spicy in a culinary romance.
Tarla: The inspirational tale of Tarla Dalal, who popularized Indian food in households everywhere.
Ustad Hotel: At his grandfather's waterfront restaurant, a young man discovers passion and meaning in life.
Chef: During a delectable food truck excursion, a master chef strengthens his relationship with his son.
Cheeni Kum: An uncommon love tale is sparked by a passionate woman and an experienced cook.
The Lunchbox: A tasty romance is sparked by an inadvertent lunch mishap.
