Top 8 films on OTT that feel like meditation
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a colorful movie full of happy moments and breathtaking journeys.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a joyful road trip movie that honors friendship and provides beautiful getaways.
Wake Up Sid is a calming tale of maturation and self-discovery.
A therapeutic movie on acceptance of oneself and mental wellness is called Dear Zindagi.
A lighthearted romantic comedy about youthful love and friendship is called Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
A sweet love tale that highlights the elegance and simplicity of planned marriages is Vivaah.
Baghban: A heartwarming family tale that promotes introspection and emotional solace.
Swades is a moving story that offers purpose and tranquility in a peaceful rural setting in India.
