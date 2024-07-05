Top 8 films on OTT that feel like meditation

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a colorful movie full of happy moments and breathtaking journeys.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a joyful road trip movie that honors friendship and provides beautiful getaways.

Wake Up Sid is a calming tale of maturation and self-discovery.

A therapeutic movie on acceptance of oneself and mental wellness is called Dear Zindagi.

A lighthearted romantic comedy about youthful love and friendship is called Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

A sweet love tale that highlights the elegance and simplicity of planned marriages is Vivaah.

Baghban: A heartwarming family tale that promotes introspection and emotional solace.

Swades is a moving story that offers purpose and tranquility in a peaceful rural setting in India.

