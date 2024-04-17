Top 8 films on OTT that got rejected badly by the audience

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

Deeply exploring the depths of human passion and morality, Badlapur is a compelling story of retribution and redemption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

October: A moving tale of love and sorrow that examines the ability of chance encounters to change lives.

A moving tale of self-discovery and civic duty as an NRI goes back to his Indian roots is presented in Swades.

In the gripping and cramped thriller named Trapped, a guy gets imprisoned in his apartment and must fight a desperate battle to survive.

An epic retelling of an old Indian story called Adipurush promises a magnificent display of bravery, mythology, and divine intervention.

Tamasha: A contemplative examination of creativity and identity as two people cross paths and set off on a path of self-discovery.

Sonchiriya is a harsh and powerful drama that takes place in the heart of India and explores themes of survival among dacoits and salvation.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: An unconventional action-comedy that centers on a young man with an unusual disease who aspires to be a martial arts hero.

