Top 8 films on OTT that got rejected badly by the audience
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2024
Deeply exploring the depths of human passion and morality, Badlapur is a compelling story of retribution and redemption.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
October: A moving tale of love and sorrow that examines the ability of chance encounters to change lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A moving tale of self-discovery and civic duty as an NRI goes back to his Indian roots is presented in Swades.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the gripping and cramped thriller named Trapped, a guy gets imprisoned in his apartment and must fight a desperate battle to survive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An epic retelling of an old Indian story called Adipurush promises a magnificent display of bravery, mythology, and divine intervention.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha: A contemplative examination of creativity and identity as two people cross paths and set off on a path of self-discovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonchiriya is a harsh and powerful drama that takes place in the heart of India and explores themes of survival among dacoits and salvation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: An unconventional action-comedy that centers on a young man with an unusual disease who aspires to be a martial arts hero.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films on OTT that give a new approach to life
Find Out More