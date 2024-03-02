Top 8 films on OTT that grabbed media attention for different reasons
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
The way that Christopher Nolan portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer, a historical character, and the morality of nuclear weapons in his film "Oppenheimer" sparked criticism.
"Barbie"-Discussions around media depiction and body image standards arose after it was revealed that Margot Robbie will play Barbie.
"Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahani" - The film's title and plot were controversial, with critics contesting its novelty and applicability.
"Gadar"- Despite being a huge hit, "Gadar" generated controversy because of the way it portrayed delicate political topics and historical events.
"OMG 2" - The humorous commentary on religious rituals and beliefs in the follow-up to "OMG: Oh My God!" caused a lot of controversy.
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie "Pathaan" was criticized for its production delays and rumors about its cast and storyline.
"Padmaavat"- The film's depiction of historical people and purported misrepresentation of Rajput history sparked debates and demonstrations prior to its premiere.
"Adipurush" - Discussions over cultural authenticity were sparked by controversy surrounding the casting decisions and mythological character portrayals.
