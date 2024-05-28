Top 8 films on OTT that make us diplomatic, smart and calm
The Imitation Game is a historical drama that tells the story of Alan Turing's efforts to crack codes during World War II. It is an intelligent and captivating watch that features inspiring and relatable moments.
Moneyball: This sports drama tells a peaceful but motivational story about ingenuity and tenacity while focusing on the unusual method of managing a baseball team.
Chak De! India is a touching sports movie about a women's hockey team that comes from a difficult situation. It has uplifting and calming themes of solidarity and commitment.
Mission Mangal is a feel-good movie that praises human achievement and inventiveness. It is based on India's Mars Orbiter Mission and blends science and collaboration.
Sherlock (2009) is an exciting detective story with a Victorian twist. The period backdrop and Sherlock Holmes' astute conclusions provide for an eye-catching visual experience.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy: This detective movie, which takes place in 1940s Calcutta, is a captivating and peaceful watch. It offers a visually stunning and evocative voyage through a historical mystery.
Dangal is a biographical sports drama about a father who trains his children to wrestle. Its uplifting and relaxing themes center on family relationships and human development.
Laapataa Ladies: This comedy-drama blends humor and poignant moments to create a calming story about community and identity as it examines the lives of missing ladies in a tiny Indian town.
