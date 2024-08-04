Top 8 films on OTT that makes you question reality

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2024

Jacob's Ladder: A Vietnam War veteran has unsettling memories and hallucinations that cause him to mix up reality with fantasy.

In the bizarre psychological suspense film Lost Highway, a man who has been found guilty of murder discovers that he has changed and become involved in an enigmatic web.

Donnie Darko: The life of a disturbed adolescent takes an unusual turn when he begins to encounter a man dressed like a rabbit who predicts the end of the world.

The Machinist: A man who works in an industrial setting and suffers from extreme sleeplessness starts to doubt his mental stability after having unsettling visions.

Mr. Nobody: A man considers the different lives he might have had, delving into topics of free will and parallel universes.

Black Swan: A psychological thriller about a ballerina's spiral into insanity while she gets ready for her big break.

Enemy: A man becomes fixated with finding his identical twin, which sets off a tense and bizarre investigation of identity.

Vanilla Sky: Following a vehicle accident, the life of an affluent playboy drastically changes, causing him to doubt his identity and reality.

