Top 8 films on OTT that makes you question reality
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 04, 2024
Jacob's Ladder: A Vietnam War veteran has unsettling memories and hallucinations that cause him to mix up reality with fantasy.
In the bizarre psychological suspense film Lost Highway, a man who has been found guilty of murder discovers that he has changed and become involved in an enigmatic web.
Donnie Darko: The life of a disturbed adolescent takes an unusual turn when he begins to encounter a man dressed like a rabbit who predicts the end of the world.
The Machinist: A man who works in an industrial setting and suffers from extreme sleeplessness starts to doubt his mental stability after having unsettling visions.
Mr. Nobody: A man considers the different lives he might have had, delving into topics of free will and parallel universes.
Black Swan: A psychological thriller about a ballerina's spiral into insanity while she gets ready for her big break.
Enemy: A man becomes fixated with finding his identical twin, which sets off a tense and bizarre investigation of identity.
Vanilla Sky: Following a vehicle accident, the life of an affluent playboy drastically changes, causing him to doubt his identity and reality.
