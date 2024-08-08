Top 8 films on OTT that makes you smile and cry at the same time

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2024

Wake Up Sid: You cry and applaud Sid's development as you follow his path to love and responsibility.

Kal Ho Naa Ho: You laugh at Aman's altruistic love and comedy, yet you cry at his fate.

3 Idiots: You can't help but laugh at the trio's pranks and close friendships, but their hardships and victories are incredibly inspiring.

Dil Chahta Hai: Friends' carefree and enjoyable times contrast with the emotional struggles they encounter.

PK: PK makes people grin and think deeply because of his pure humor and desire to understand.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: The highs and lows of unrequited love and friendship bring tears and smiles.

Dil Dhadakne Do: Joy and sincere tears are brought about by family dynamics and personal development.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: A man and a lost girl form a touching friendship that melts hearts and makes you giggle along the way.

