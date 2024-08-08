Top 8 films on OTT that makes you smile and cry at the same time
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 08, 2024
Wake Up Sid: You cry and applaud Sid's development as you follow his path to love and responsibility.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kal Ho Naa Ho: You laugh at Aman's altruistic love and comedy, yet you cry at his fate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots: You can't help but laugh at the trio's pranks and close friendships, but their hardships and victories are incredibly inspiring.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Chahta Hai: Friends' carefree and enjoyable times contrast with the emotional struggles they encounter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
PK: PK makes people grin and think deeply because of his pure humor and desire to understand.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: The highs and lows of unrequited love and friendship bring tears and smiles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do: Joy and sincere tears are brought about by family dynamics and personal development.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: A man and a lost girl form a touching friendship that melts hearts and makes you giggle along the way.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Hollywood films filled with suspense, tension and thrill on OTT
Find Out More