Top 8 films on OTT that makes you think about yourself

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2024

Tamasha: A voyage of self-awareness and liberation from cultural constraints.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A movie called Dear Zindagi examines mental health issues and the value of self-care.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhichhore: An analysis of accomplishments, setbacks, and accepting life's highs and lows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a tale of friendship and reevaluating what really matters in life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udaan: A moving story of a young child's fight for independence and individuality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wake Up Sid is the story of a carefree young man who sets out to discover his calling in life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish is a tale about achieving self-confidence and empowerment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 life lessons to learn from Katrina Kaif

 

 Find Out More