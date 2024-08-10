Top 8 films on OTT that makes you think about yourself
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 10, 2024
Tamasha: A voyage of self-awareness and liberation from cultural constraints.
A movie called Dear Zindagi examines mental health issues and the value of self-care.
Chhichhore: An analysis of accomplishments, setbacks, and accepting life's highs and lows.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a tale of friendship and reevaluating what really matters in life.
Udaan: A moving story of a young child's fight for independence and individuality.
Wake Up Sid is the story of a carefree young man who sets out to discover his calling in life.
English Vinglish is a tale about achieving self-confidence and empowerment.
