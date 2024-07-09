Top 8 films on OTT that normalized having 2 partners at one time

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Cocktail: Explores the complicated nature of contemporary relationships through the tale of a lady divided between two pals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jism 2: Tells the story of a spy who combines spying and sensuality by falling in love with two people.

The intricacies of extramarital affairs and marital discontent are examined in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Life in a... Metro: Shows how people's lives intersect in a busy metropolis while they deal with love, treachery, and second chances.

Raabta: Examines reincarnation and unending love as a couple finds kinship throughout reincarnations while overcoming modern obstacles.

Haseen Dilruba: Teases apart a story of passion and treachery by following a woman's relationships with her husband and lover.

Gehraiyaan: As characters face their needs and fears, the story explores the difficulties of contemporary relationships and infidelity.

Murder 3: The story revolves around a photographer caught up in an enigmatic love triangle where keeping secrets has lethal repercussions.

