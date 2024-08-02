Top 8 films on OTT that teach us how to live our life fully

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2024

Piku: Shows how beautiful it is to look after our loved ones and discover happiness in the little things in life.

English Vinglish: Encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to take on new challenges and pursue personal development.

Tamasha: Highlights the value of coming to terms with oneself and staying loyal to oneself over following social conventions.

Wake Up Sid: Encourages us to pursue our passions and forge our own route, even if it means straying from accepted norms.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara inspires us to live life to the fullest, overcome our fears, and break free from our routines.

Dil Dhadakne Do: Highlights the value of maintaining strong family ties, having honest conversations, and achieving happiness for oneself.

The Sky is Pink emphasizes the value of savoring each moment spent with loved ones, despite the knowledge that one's sickness is terminal.

Barfi: Teaches us to appreciate happiness in every moment by embracing the beauty of life despite obstacles and infirmities.

