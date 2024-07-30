Top 8 films on OTT to finish watching under 90 minutes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 30, 2024
An Indian drama titled Trijya (Radius) examines a young man's search for identity and significance among the shifting rural Maharashtra settings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cloverfield is a monster movie based on recovered footage that shows a group of friends surviving a massive creature attack in New York City.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iranian film Children of Heaven follows the experiences of a brother and sister who lose a pair of shoes. It is a heartwarming story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the thought-provoking science fiction drama The Man from Earth, a professor confesses to his colleagues that he is an immortal person.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Run Lola Run is a gripping German thriller recounted through three distinct scenarios about a woman who has twenty minutes to save her partner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Borat is a mockumentary that chronicles the ridiculous travels of a Kazakh journalist in America, revealing absurdities in American culture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the satirical comedy The Dictator, Sacha Baron Cohen plays a despotic ruler who undergoes cultural shock upon arriving in America.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the suspenseful horror movie A Quiet Place, a family must live in quiet in order to fend off terrible creatures who hunt by sound.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Marital issues to losing his voice before a concert, lesser known facts about Sonu Nigam
Find Out More