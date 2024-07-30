Top 8 films on OTT to finish watching under 90 minutes

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2024

An Indian drama titled Trijya (Radius) examines a young man's search for identity and significance among the shifting rural Maharashtra settings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cloverfield is a monster movie based on recovered footage that shows a group of friends surviving a massive creature attack in New York City.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iranian film Children of Heaven follows the experiences of a brother and sister who lose a pair of shoes. It is a heartwarming story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the thought-provoking science fiction drama The Man from Earth, a professor confesses to his colleagues that he is an immortal person.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Run Lola Run is a gripping German thriller recounted through three distinct scenarios about a woman who has twenty minutes to save her partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Borat is a mockumentary that chronicles the ridiculous travels of a Kazakh journalist in America, revealing absurdities in American culture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the satirical comedy The Dictator, Sacha Baron Cohen plays a despotic ruler who undergoes cultural shock upon arriving in America.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the suspenseful horror movie A Quiet Place, a family must live in quiet in order to fend off terrible creatures who hunt by sound.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Marital issues to losing his voice before a concert, lesser known facts about Sonu Nigam

 

 Find Out More