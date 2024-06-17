Top 8 films on OTT to watch alone to spend me time
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen: When a young woman's fiancé calls off their wedding, she goes on a solo vacation and rediscovers herself and her independence.
Tamasha: A man sets out on a quest to discover his actual self, releasing himself from the constraints of society.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: A road trip involving three friends develops into an adventure and self-discovery expedition. Must watch when you want to feel good.
Dear Zindagi: Through her eccentric therapist's sessions, a young woman receives new insight and understanding of life's teachings.
Piku: The endearing and funny interactions between an eccentric, elderly father and his headstrong daughter.
Barfi: An endearing and poignant account of the relationships and life experiences of a deaf-mute man.
The Lunchbox: A chance delivery of a lunchbox sparks an unexpected and heartfelt contact between an office worker and a lonely housewife.
Dil Chahta Hai: Three friends juggle their personal and professional lives in this film perspective on friendship and life transitions.
Thanks For Reading!
