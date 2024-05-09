Top 8 films on OTT to watch with your mother this mother's day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2024
Mother of the Bride: A mother's story about her daughter's wedding that demonstrates her unwavering love and selflessness.
Damsel: A representation of strength and resiliency, a mother's protective instincts as she defends her family.
Yes Day: Highlighting the happiness that comes from a mother giving in to her kids' whims and going on amazing experiences.
Mimi is a moving account of the emotional journey of a surrogate mother, emphasizing the sacrifices made by mothers to ensure the happiness of their children.
Nil Battey Sannata: Explores the unbreakable relationship and sacrifices made for her child's future while following a devoted single mother's efforts to educate her kid.
Mom: Goes to great efforts to pursue justice for her daughter, giving vent to a mother's intense protective instincts.
English Vinglish: An endearing account of a mother's journey of self-discovery that highlights maternal sacrifices and family support.
Bird Box: In a post-apocalyptic world, a mother's instinctive need to protect her offspring is the essence of maternal love.
