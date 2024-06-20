Top 8 films on OTT where the killer remains a secret till the end
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 20, 2024
Shutter Island is a psychological thriller set on an enigmatic island where nothing is what it seems.
The Sixth Sense is the eerie tale of a little child who has the ability to see and talk with the dead.
A captivating story with a memorable hacker heroine is found in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
Mystic River is a compelling drama about the terrible effects of childhood trauma on maturity.
Scream (1996): A self-aware, cunning slasher that brought new life to the horror genre.
2003's High Tension is an intense horror movie that keeps the suspense building throughout.
Gone Girl is a sinister story of seduction and deceit that keeps you wondering right up to the very end.
Se7en is a suspenseful thriller that explores the most sinister aspects of human nature.
