Top 8 films on OTT where the killer remains a secret till the end

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2024

Shutter Island is a psychological thriller set on an enigmatic island where nothing is what it seems.

The Sixth Sense is the eerie tale of a little child who has the ability to see and talk with the dead.

A captivating story with a memorable hacker heroine is found in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Mystic River is a compelling drama about the terrible effects of childhood trauma on maturity.

Scream (1996): A self-aware, cunning slasher that brought new life to the horror genre.

2003's High Tension is an intense horror movie that keeps the suspense building throughout.

Gone Girl is a sinister story of seduction and deceit that keeps you wondering right up to the very end.

Se7en is a suspenseful thriller that explores the most sinister aspects of human nature.

