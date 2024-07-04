Top 8 films on OTT where the leads pretended to be in a relationship
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 04, 2024
Can't Buy Me Love: In order to elevate his social standing, a teenager hires a popular girl to be his girlfriend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What Happens in Vegas: In Vegas, a couple wins a prize they unintentionally shared by feigning marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Wedding Date: A lady pretends to have a boyfriend at her sister's wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anyone but You: Separated ex-partners come face to face with friends whilst on vacation and act like a couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Proposal: In order to keep her assistant from being deported, a boss has her pretend to be engaged.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Failed to Launch: In an attempt to get their son to move out, the man's parents get a lady to pretend to be his fiancée.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Just Go With It: A man persuades a woman and her children to pose as his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Fake Fiance: To get out of their financial bind, two friends pose as engaged.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood films on Zee 5 and more OTT to uplift your mood
Find Out More