Top 8 films on OTT where the villain wins in the end

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

Ittefaq: A gripping thriller in which the real offender escapes punishment and stays at large.

Don: The affable master criminal outwits everyone and manages to evade capture.

Omkara: A sinister story of treachery and jealousy in which the villain's plans destroy both lives and love.

Gangs of Wasseypur: A vicious tale in which atonement is impossible due to power conflicts and retaliation.

Darr: A terrifying tale in which the terrifying love of an obsessive lover has a profound effect.

Dhoom 3: The authorities are perplexed when a skilled magician and thief evades them.

Dhoom 2: The slick thief eludes the cops and makes off with the girl and the loot.

Rang De Basanti: A compelling story in which the protagonists make sacrifices but systemic corruption wins out.

