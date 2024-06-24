Top 8 films on OTT where the villain wins in the end
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 24, 2024
Ittefaq: A gripping thriller in which the real offender escapes punishment and stays at large.
Don: The affable master criminal outwits everyone and manages to evade capture.
Omkara: A sinister story of treachery and jealousy in which the villain's plans destroy both lives and love.
Gangs of Wasseypur: A vicious tale in which atonement is impossible due to power conflicts and retaliation.
Darr: A terrifying tale in which the terrifying love of an obsessive lover has a profound effect.
Dhoom 3: The authorities are perplexed when a skilled magician and thief evades them.
Dhoom 2: The slick thief eludes the cops and makes off with the girl and the loot.
Rang De Basanti: A compelling story in which the protagonists make sacrifices but systemic corruption wins out.
