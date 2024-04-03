Top 8 films on OTT which shows strong commitments
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 03, 2024
The Shawshank Redemption is a story of brotherhood and unflinching hope in the face of hardship.
Rocky (1976) - An inspirational tale of perseverance and fortitude in the face of adversity.
The Pursuit of Happyness is a moving account of a father's unwavering quest for an improved future for his son.
Dangal: A father's constant dedication to ensuring that his children become champion wrestlers.
Taare Zameen Par - The continuous attempts of a teacher to comprehend and facilitate a dyslexic child's path to self-awareness.
Swades is a film that shows an NRI's dedication to promoting constructive change to his native country.
Chak De! India - The commitment of a coach to turn a mixed squad into winners of Hockey.
Red, White, and Royal Blue is a brave and compelling love story that defies social boundaries.
