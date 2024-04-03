Top 8 films on OTT which shows strong commitments

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

The Shawshank Redemption is a story of brotherhood and unflinching hope in the face of hardship.

Rocky (1976) - An inspirational tale of perseverance and fortitude in the face of adversity.

The Pursuit of Happyness is a moving account of a father's unwavering quest for an improved future for his son.

Dangal: A father's constant dedication to ensuring that his children become champion wrestlers.

Taare Zameen Par - The continuous attempts of a teacher to comprehend and facilitate a dyslexic child's path to self-awareness.

Swades is a film that shows an NRI's dedication to promoting constructive change to his native country.

Chak De! India - The commitment of a coach to turn a mixed squad into winners of Hockey.

Red, White, and Royal Blue is a brave and compelling love story that defies social boundaries.

