Top 8 films on OTT whose suspense is hard to crack

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2024

Ittefaq: The divergent accounts of two suspects unveil a convoluted murder investigation.

Andhadhun: A blind musician gets drawn into a convoluted murderous scheme.

Drishyam: A family man shields his family from harm by using cunning mind to conceal a crime.

Bob Biswas: An amnesic hitman confronts his murderous history.

Haseen Dillruba: A mystery is ignited by a woman's infidelity and her husband's murder.

Sherni: To save nature, a forest officer fights politics and poachers.

Chehre: In a secluded mansion, a man becomes enmeshed in a lethal game of justice.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Two fugitives discover sinister lies and treachery.

