Top 8 films on OTT whose suspense is hard to crack
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 28, 2024
Ittefaq: The divergent accounts of two suspects unveil a convoluted murder investigation.
Andhadhun: A blind musician gets drawn into a convoluted murderous scheme.
Drishyam: A family man shields his family from harm by using cunning mind to conceal a crime.
Bob Biswas: An amnesic hitman confronts his murderous history.
Haseen Dillruba: A mystery is ignited by a woman's infidelity and her husband's murder.
Sherni: To save nature, a forest officer fights politics and poachers.
Chehre: In a secluded mansion, a man becomes enmeshed in a lethal game of justice.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Two fugitives discover sinister lies and treachery.
