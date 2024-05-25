Top 8 films on OTT with awe inspiring visual effects

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2024

Magadheera: The film's breathtaking special effects vividly depict epic fight sequences, elaborate scenery, and otherworldly themes.

Makhi: The film's amazing computer-generated imagery (CGI) transforms a typical housefly into an engaging character with lifelike movements and interactions.

Krrish 3: The film features amazing special effects to depict superhuman abilities, exciting action scenes, and cutting edge technology.

Baahubali: The film is renowned for its amazing visual effects and includes lavish sets, enormous fights, and magnificent scenery.

Ra.One: This film features amazing action scenes, sophisticated robotics, and a virtual gaming environment created with state-of-the-art computer graphics.

Fan: The movie uses some very cool visual techniques to make the main actor look younger.

Dhoom 3: The film's striking visual effects enhance its heart-pounding action scenes, which include stunts that defy gravity.

Robot: The film uses cutting-edge special effects to represent sophisticated robots, intense action sequences, and future ideas.

