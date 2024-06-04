Top 8 films on OTT with enemies to lovers plot twists for couples
Vridhi Soodhan
Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2024
In Hum Tum (2004), Karan and Rhea's relationship progresses over a number of years from hostility to love.
In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), despite their early miscommunications, Dev and Maya, two people in unhappy marriages, find comfort in one another. Renowned for delving into intricate emotional and marital matters.
Shiv and Saira, who at first disagree, find a strong bond rooted in their previous lives in the 2017 film Raabta.
Ishaqzaade (2012) - Parma and Zoya, who come from competing political families, have a passionate relationship that turns them from rivals to lovers.
In Dilwale (2015), amidst persistent family strife, opposing families Raj and Meera renew their previous love. Known for its action-packed romance and stellar cast.
In the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat, Bittoo and Shruti have conflicting careers as wedding planners but ultimately fall in love..
In the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raj and Simran who were at first at odds during a trip to Europe fall in love in spite of resistance from their families. renowned for its poignant romance and enduring discourse.
Raasleela Goliyon Ki Ram-Leela (2013): Amidst pandemonium, Ram and Leela, who come from rival families, fall deeply in love.