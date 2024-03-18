Top 8 films on student- teacher relationship on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Taare Zameen Par: An understanding art teacher who recognizes and supports the abilities of a dyslexic youngster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Dooni Chaar: A loving teacher who goes above and beyond to support his family survives life's ups and downs with humor and fortitude.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots: An unusual teacher who inspires a group of friends to follow their passions and think outside the box inspires them to develop close bonds with one another.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super 30: An enthusing math teacher encourages poor kids to thrive in the subject and follow their aspirations of enrolling in esteemed universities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish: An English language teacher who supports a housewife's quest to regain her dignity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Paathshala, educators and learners come together to address societal demands and obstacles in the educational system, stressing the value of compassion and aid.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hichki: By showing the value of acceptance, empathy, and perseverance, a teacher with Tourette syndrome challenges social norms and motivates her students.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stanley Ka Dabba is a story about a teacher who fosters a schoolboy's passion of storytelling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood films which failed at Box Office but are most watched on TV
Find Out More