Top 8 films on student- teacher relationship on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Taare Zameen Par: An understanding art teacher who recognizes and supports the abilities of a dyslexic youngster.

Do Dooni Chaar: A loving teacher who goes above and beyond to support his family survives life's ups and downs with humor and fortitude.

3 Idiots: An unusual teacher who inspires a group of friends to follow their passions and think outside the box inspires them to develop close bonds with one another.

Super 30: An enthusing math teacher encourages poor kids to thrive in the subject and follow their aspirations of enrolling in esteemed universities.

English Vinglish: An English language teacher who supports a housewife's quest to regain her dignity.

In Paathshala, educators and learners come together to address societal demands and obstacles in the educational system, stressing the value of compassion and aid.

Hichki: By showing the value of acceptance, empathy, and perseverance, a teacher with Tourette syndrome challenges social norms and motivates her students.

Stanley Ka Dabba is a story about a teacher who fosters a schoolboy's passion of storytelling.

