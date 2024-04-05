Top 8 films on YouTube that will bring a smile on your face

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2024

Lage Raho Munna Bhai: Munna, a charming thug, meets the Mahatma Gandhi spirit, which sets him on a path of love, truth, and salvation.

Munna Bhai MBBS: A prankster with a kind heart, Munna brings fun and life lessons to the medical field by posing as a medical student in order to fulfill his father's request.

Garam Masala: A comical web of falsehoods and miscommunications ensnared two infatuated photographers.

Hindi Medium: A funny and enlightening journey follows a Chandni Chowk couple who want to provide their daughter with the best education possible.

Tanu Weds Manu: The narrative centers on the union of London-born simpleton Manu and free-spirited girl Tanu.

Thank You: When their spouses try to teach their pals Raj, Vikram, and Yogi a lesson about faithfulness and love, they suffer hilarious repercussions.

Dream Girl: A popular phone friendship counselor is a male who possesses the rare ability to mimic the sounds of women.

Bala: Commencing a voyage of self-exploration and acceptance, Bala is a young guy confronted with premature balding.

