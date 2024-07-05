Top 8 films that became worldwide hit and are now on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Gully Boy - Touched people with its honest portrayal of Mumbai's rap scene and motivational underdog tale.
Kabir Singh: With its passionate relationship and contentious subjects, this film sparked powerful feelings.
Padmaavat: Attracted a lot of attention because to its opulent production and historical story.
PK - With its sarcastic take on religion, it ignited conversations around the nation.
Everyone adores 3 Idiots for its poignant and funny perspective on schooling.
Baahubali: The Conclusion's epic tale and action made it a cultural hit.
Baahubali: The Beginning astonished viewers with its grandiose scope and breathtaking imagery.
Dangal: A national success known for its stirring performances and inspirational true story.
