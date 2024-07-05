Top 8 films that'll play mind games with you on Amazon Prime Video
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 05, 2024
Andhadhun: A blind pianist unintentionally becomes caught up in a maze of deadly and mysterious happenings.
Drishyam: A cunning father painstakingly arranges a scheme to protect his family from the consequences of a serious crime.
In the gripping courtroom thriller Badla, a determined attorney and a troubled woman explore a puzzling enigma during a heated cross-examination.
Talaash: While looking into a perplexing accident, a somber police detective discovers a world of paranormal mystery.
A thrilling story of betrayal and deceit involving a group of pals caught up in a well-thought-out theft is told in Johnny Gaddaar.
Ugly - A child's terrifying disappearance descends into a maze of lies, revealing the damaged psyches of those engaged.
Raat Akeli Hai: In this suspenseful murder mystery, a dedicated small-town investigator discovers sinister family secrets while looking into a well-publicized homicide.
In Kahaani, a pregnant lady goes on a dangerous hunt for her missing husband through the streets of Kolkata, revealing long-forgotten secrets.
