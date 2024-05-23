Top 8 films to watch on OTT to get career advice from
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 23, 2024
With an emphasis on a man who rediscovers his love of storytelling, Tamasha examines the tension between personal impulses and society expectations.
In the film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, a daydreaming office worker sets out on a globe journey and eventually discovers his calling and self-assurance in his work.
Zodiac: Follows the careers of reporters and investigators as they become deeply engrossed in the pursuit of the Zodiac Killer, affecting both their personal and professional lives.
Wake Up Sid: A story about a young guy coming of age, who, after initially circling aimlessly after college, finds purpose and direction in his work.
In The Pursuit of Happiness, a struggling salesman faces overwhelming obstacles and triumphs to ensure a better future for both himself and his son. It is a moving tale of tenacity.
The story of the film 12th Fail emphasizes the perseverance and hard work required to succeed in a career by highlighting the challenges and resolve of a student trying to pass a competitive exam.
3 Idiots: An examination of three engineering students who defy traditional professional choices in order to follow their true passions, satirizing the inflexible educational system.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Centers on a group of friends as they balance their personal and professional goals while maintaining their friendships.
