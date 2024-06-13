Top 8 films where friends become lovers to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

Jun 13, 2024

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: After years apart, college classmates discover they are in love.

Wake Up Sid: As they negotiate maturity, a carefree guy and his best pal learn to feel more deeply.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: The childhood closest buddies gradually come to understand that they are meant to be.

Kal Ho Naa Ho: Despite the uncertainties of life, a girl and her best friend are aware of their love.

Cocktail: When a trio deals with difficult emotions, friendship develops into love.

GBand Baaja Baaraat: When two people have similar goals and struggles, they fall in love.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: A romantic reunion between long-time friends is sparked by a journey.

Aisha: A matchmaker who meddles in the romantic life of others falls in love with her best friend.

