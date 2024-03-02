Top 8 films with mysterious serial killers on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

"Dahaadh" is an action-packed movie starring Sonakshi Sinha about a lady who wants to take revenge on people who have wronged her.

"Raman Raghav" is a psychological thriller that explores the unsettling thoughts of a serial killer and is based on true events.

"Chup": Sunny Deol plays the major role in this gripping drama about a family's terrible secrets being revealed.

The movie "Duranga" examines the effects of retaliation and violence in a small community.

"Zodiac" is a terrifying thriller directed by David Fincher that chronicles the hunt for the notorious Zodiac Killer who stalked San Francisco.

In the iconic psychological horror movie "The Silence of the Lambs," an FBI trainee enlists the assistance of a brilliant but insane psychiatrist in order to apprehend a serial killer.

"Rudra: The Edge of Darkness" is a compelling series of crime thrillers that stars Ajay Devgn as a tough police officer who takes on challenging cases.

"The Stoneman Murders": Based on real-life incidents, this movie chronicles the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing Mumbai's streets.

