Top 8 films you can't watch alone on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2024

Khamoshiyan: It's a disturbing solo watch because of the paranormal happenings in an isolated mansion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darr @ the Mall: The spooky scenes and haunted mall are horrifying on their own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Thi Daayan: It's difficult to deal with the sensation of dread that witches and dark magic bring on alone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1920: The haunted mansion and eerie happenings are unsettling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raaz: It's a terrifying experience made more dramatic by the eerie and strange incidents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree: It's too frightening to deal with the eerie encounters and tense moments on your own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pari: The entire time, you'll be on edge thanks to supernatural themes and terrifying scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad: Its creepy atmosphere and dark, legendary horror are genuinely unnerving.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Who is Manu Bhaker and why is everybody talking about her?

 

 Find Out More