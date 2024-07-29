Top 8 films you can't watch alone on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 29, 2024
Khamoshiyan: It's a disturbing solo watch because of the paranormal happenings in an isolated mansion.
Darr @ the Mall: The spooky scenes and haunted mall are horrifying on their own.
Ek Thi Daayan: It's difficult to deal with the sensation of dread that witches and dark magic bring on alone.
1920: The haunted mansion and eerie happenings are unsettling.
Raaz: It's a terrifying experience made more dramatic by the eerie and strange incidents.
Stree: It's too frightening to deal with the eerie encounters and tense moments on your own.
Pari: The entire time, you'll be on edge thanks to supernatural themes and terrifying scenes.
Tumbbad: Its creepy atmosphere and dark, legendary horror are genuinely unnerving.
