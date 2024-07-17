Top 8 films you must watch on OTT if you are a teen
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 17, 2024
The Fault in Our Stars: A heartwarming tale of two teenagers fighting illness in love.
Spider-Man: Return to Earth: Peter Parker, a high school student, balances becoming a superhero with his studies.
A sweet romantic comedy about love letters that are sent in secret is called To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
Red, White & Royal Blue is a charming romantic comedy that explores issues of love, identity, and diplomacy via the fictitious romance between 2 boys.
A sweet Bollywood coming-of-age movie called Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na tells the story of two best friends who fall in love with one another.
Wake Up Sid is a narrative about self-realization and development that centers on a spoilt, reckless college student in Bombay along with his friend.
In a romantic comedy called Namastey London, an Indian woman of British descent is compelled into an arranged marriage in her native country.
In The Kissing Booth, a high school girl falls in love with her best friend's older brother and must learn to deal with the difficulties ahead.
