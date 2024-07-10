Top 8 filmy ideas from Bollywood films on OTT for your dream wedding

Khoobsurat: Draw inspiration from the film's regal surroundings by going with a royal and exquisite theme complete with traditional clothing, classic décor, and a dash of whimsy.
Band Baaja Baaraat: Hire a professional wedding planner to make sure that everything, including the entertainment and décor, reflects your tastes and individuality with a dash of Bollywood flair.
Shaandar: To create a romantic atmosphere for your special day, consider a fairy-tale theme complete with lavish décor and a mystical atmosphere.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Incorporate customary traditions and rituals that emphasize family relationships and celebrations to ensure that your wedding is a happy and unforgettable event for all those attending.
Two States: Honor cultural variety by combining customs from the two families and expressing love and togetherness via rites and food.
Dil Dhadakne Do: Take inspiration from the lavish locations and high-society get-togethers shown in the movie and plan an elaborate cruise or yacht wedding.
Veere Di Wedding: Celebrate friendship and sisterhood alongside your wedding festivities by embracing a contemporary and sophisticated mood with bold colors and chic attire.
Like in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, plan a destination wedding with a grand entrance to infuse excitement and adventure into your celebrations.
