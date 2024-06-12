Top 8 free Korean shows on MX Players for first time watchers

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2024

Suspicious Partner: While working together to solve a murder case, a prosecutor and a lawyer fall in love.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? Romance results as a vice-chairman tries to figure out why his ideal secretary wants to go.

The Heirs: Affluent high school teenagers negotiate friendships, love, and expectations from their families.

Beauty Inside: A woman who undergoes monthly physical transformations falls in love with a man who recognizes her inner nature.

A young woman who has had plastic surgery deals with university life and discovers true love that goes beyond outward appearances in My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

Goblin: An eternal goblin finds a human wife in an attempt to take his own life, but he ends up falling in love.

Miss Hammurabi: Three judges with contrasting opinions fairly and empathetically handle a range of legal matters.

I Am Not a Robot: A man who is allergic to people is sucked in by a woman who poses as a robot.

