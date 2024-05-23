Top 8 free webseries to watch on different OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 23, 2024
A group of investors hears prospective business ideas from hopeful entrepreneurs on the TV show Shark Tank.
Dharavi Bank is a crime thriller that takes place in Mumbai's Dharavi and centers on the slums' internal power struggles.
Aspirants: Examines the hopes and hardships of three friends as they study for the difficult UPSC exams.
In the comedy show Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare, a young man poses as his uncle, a local politician, in order to win people over and overcome obstacles in life.
Ashram: A sinister story about a strong godman taking advantage of his devotees and revealing dishonesty and corruption.
In Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, a group of college students' close friendships and romantic interactions are followed.
Bhaukaal is a gritty crime drama about a police officer who is desperate to bring order to a city that is run amok.
Campus Diaries: focuses on friendship, love, and academic stress while chronicling the highs and lows of college life.
