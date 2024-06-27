Top 8 funniest comedy webshows on OTT

Jun 27, 2024

Panchayat: A clever and funny look at rural life and its eccentric people.

Home Shanti is a family comedy about a family building their ideal home, full of funny and realistic moments.

What The Folks: Plenty of laughter can be had from amusing generational conflicts and family relationships.

Kota Factory - Offers a humorous perspective on important matters by fusing humor with the hardships faced by IIT hopefuls.

Tripling is the term for a humorous car journey filled with antics and clever banter amongst brothers.

Pitchers - Blends situational comedy and astute humor with the story of an entrepreneur.

Gullak: Using relevant anecdotes, this book offers charming and hilarious insights into middle-class family life.

College Romance: Describes the humorous experiences of college friendships and life.

