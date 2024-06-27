Top 8 funniest comedy webshows on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2024
Panchayat: A clever and funny look at rural life and its eccentric people.
Home Shanti is a family comedy about a family building their ideal home, full of funny and realistic moments.
What The Folks: Plenty of laughter can be had from amusing generational conflicts and family relationships.
Kota Factory - Offers a humorous perspective on important matters by fusing humor with the hardships faced by IIT hopefuls.
Tripling is the term for a humorous car journey filled with antics and clever banter amongst brothers.
Pitchers - Blends situational comedy and astute humor with the story of an entrepreneur.
Gullak: Using relevant anecdotes, this book offers charming and hilarious insights into middle-class family life.
College Romance: Describes the humorous experiences of college friendships and life.
