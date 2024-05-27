Top 8 funniest crime movies on various OTT platforms
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 27, 2024
Badmaash Company: A group of pals use cunning and ingenious plans to fulfill their ambitions and accept the results of their decisions.
C Kkompany: A comedy about three regular guys who try to fix their personal issues by unintentionally becoming crime lords.
In the comedy Duplicate, a renowned gangster's look-alike leads a man to become embroiled in a web of criminal activity.
Ek Aur Ek Gyarah: Following a botched job, two small-time criminals find themselves fleeing from both the cops and a violent gangster.
Ghanchakkar: A peculiar heist movie in which a forgetful robber needs his crazy wife's assistance to find a hidden cache of treasure.
Tees Maar Khan: A well-known con man uses the guise of filming to organize a massive theft that entails the entire hamlet.
Ungli: A group of vigilantes challenges the establishment by taking on corruption in Mumbai with audacious and daring ways.
Oye Lucky Lucky Oye: A humorous and endearing account of the ascent to prominence and subsequent fall from grace of a charming crook.
