Top 8 funny films on OTT that'll give you stomach ache from laughter

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2024

Tanu Weds Manu: Take pleasure in the entertaining adventure of an unexpectedly funny mismatched arranged marriage.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: As Tanu and Manu deal with the peculiar complexities of their marriage and an unexpected twin, you'll laugh aloud for sure.

Bala: See the humorous challenges of a young man coping with early baldness in a visually-obsessed society.

Enjoy a humorous comedy about two couples that get mixed up in a funny IVF clinic with Good Newwz.

Hera Pheri: Laugh till your sides ache at the antics of three foolish people engaged in a botched kidnapping.

Welcome! The crazy antics of gangsters and an innocent man entangled in their web will make you giggle nonstop.

Enjoy the endearing mishaps and misunderstandings of small-town identity and love in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Piku: Despite their daily turmoil, take in the tenderness and humor in the father-daughter bond.

