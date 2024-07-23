Top 8 funny films on OTT that'll give you stomach ache from laughter
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 23, 2024
Tanu Weds Manu: Take pleasure in the entertaining adventure of an unexpectedly funny mismatched arranged marriage.
Tanu Weds Manu Returns: As Tanu and Manu deal with the peculiar complexities of their marriage and an unexpected twin, you'll laugh aloud for sure.
Bala: See the humorous challenges of a young man coping with early baldness in a visually-obsessed society.
Enjoy a humorous comedy about two couples that get mixed up in a funny IVF clinic with Good Newwz.
Hera Pheri: Laugh till your sides ache at the antics of three foolish people engaged in a botched kidnapping.
Welcome! The crazy antics of gangsters and an innocent man entangled in their web will make you giggle nonstop.
Enjoy the endearing mishaps and misunderstandings of small-town identity and love in Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Piku: Despite their daily turmoil, take in the tenderness and humor in the father-daughter bond.
