Top 8 gangster movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

A grim tale of retribution and internal power struggles inside the coal mafia, Gangs of Wasseypur is packed with action and nuanced characters.

Satya: This crime drama, which revolutionized Indian film, depicts the ascent of a small-time criminal in Mumbai's underworld with realistic action and raw passion.

Maqbool: A gritty "Macbeth" adaptation set in the underworld of Mumbai, this film uses compelling action and strong performances to tell a story of ambition and treachery.

Omkara is a contemporary "Othello" set in the criminal underworld of Uttar Pradesh. It has visceral action, deep drama, and fascinating characters.

Based on a true story, Shootout at Lokhandwala is an action-packed movie set against the backdrop of Mumbai's organized crime scene.

High-octane action and explosive confrontations abound in Raees, a film set during Gujarat's prohibition era that depicts a bootlegger's rise to prominence.

A timeless masterpiece with action-packed scenes in a story of revenge and redemption against a merciless dacoit, Sholay is renowned for its enduring characters and memorable exchanges.

Don: In this timeless crime thriller renowned for its gripping narrative and exhilarating action scenes, Amitabh Bachchan excels as the legendary underworld Don.

