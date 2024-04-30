Top 8 genre-bending Hindi web series to watch on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

These are some of the best Hindi Netflix web series that defied genres and pushed cinematical boundaries.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen follows Sidharth who seeks to escape the clutches of a politician's daughter, leading him into a world of crime and danger.

Guns & Gulaabs, set in the 90s follows Tipu teams up with a narcotics officer to break free from his father's gangster legacy.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega follows young scammers in Jamtara running a phishing scam operation, as police pursue their criminal enterprise.

Typewriter follows children who uncover sinister secrets and encounter vengeful spirits that threaten their lives.

Choona revolves around a group that plots an elaborate heist to take down a ruthless politician.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is about Rumi who risks exposure of her clan's secret when she falls for a dentist.

Bard of Blood follows an excommunicated RAW agent who is tasked with rescuing Indian spies captured in Pakistan.

Leila is a dystopian drama blending elements of sci-fi and thriller depicting a totalitarian future society divided by caste and religious beliefs.

