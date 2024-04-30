Top 8 genre-bending Hindi web series to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 30, 2024
These are some of the best Hindi Netflix web series that defied genres and pushed cinematical boundaries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen follows Sidharth who seeks to escape the clutches of a politician's daughter, leading him into a world of crime and danger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guns & Gulaabs, set in the 90s follows Tipu teams up with a narcotics officer to break free from his father's gangster legacy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega follows young scammers in Jamtara running a phishing scam operation, as police pursue their criminal enterprise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Typewriter follows children who uncover sinister secrets and encounter vengeful spirits that threaten their lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Choona revolves around a group that plots an elaborate heist to take down a ruthless politician.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is about Rumi who risks exposure of her clan's secret when she falls for a dentist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bard of Blood follows an excommunicated RAW agent who is tasked with rescuing Indian spies captured in Pakistan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leila is a dystopian drama blending elements of sci-fi and thriller depicting a totalitarian future society divided by caste and religious beliefs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vincenzo and other mafia Korean dramas and movies on OTT
Find Out More