Top 8 greatest courtroom dramas on OTT that are hard to miss
Vridhi Soodhan
Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2024
In the compelling social thriller Pink, three young women are wrongfully convicted of a crime and are defended by a senior lawyer. The story tackles questions of consent and women's rights.
In this gripping movie, Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai, the story of an ordinary lawyer fighting to hold a powerful spiritual leader accountable for his misdeeds is told.
In the thought-provoking movie OMG, or Oh My God, a shopkeeper files a lawsuit against God after an earthquake destroys his store. This unusual legal proceeding calls into question religious doctrine.
Badla: A suspenseful thriller with twists and turns as the truth is gradually revealed in the trial, about a lawyer defending a woman accused of murder.
In the satirical courtroom drama Jolly LLB, a low-key attorney takes on a high-profile hit-and-run case.
Mulk is a gripping drama about a Muslim family's fight to show their patriotism and regain their reputation in the face of discrimination from the community after they were falsely accused of being terrorists.
A timeless movie, Judgment at Nuremberg dramatizes the post-World War II Nuremberg Trials and examines the moral and legal obligations of those who commit war crimes.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a compelling historical drama that centers on the landmark trial of seven anti-Vietnam War demonstrators in the 1960s, with a focus on civil rights and justice.
