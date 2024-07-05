Top 8 grey neo-noir Hindi movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
| Jul 05, 2024
Andhadhun is a dark comedy thriller where a blind pianist unwittingly becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. On YouTube.
Badlapur, a revenge drama where a man seeking revenge for the murder of his wife and son, blurring the lines between protagonist and antagonist. On Zee5.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a psychological thriller about a police officer investigating the mysterious death of a film star. On Netflix.
Ugly is a gritty thriller that delves into the underbelly of Mumbai’s film industry, revolving around the kidnapping of a young girl. On YouTube.
Raman Raghav 2.0 portrays the cat-and-mouse game between a psychopathic murderer and a cop, blurring moral boundaries. On Zee5.
Kahaani is a thriller where a pregnant woman searches for her missing husband in Kolkata, uncovering layers of deception. On Prime Video.
No One Killed Jessica explores the media’s role in seeking justice for the murder of a model in Delhi, highlighting corruption. On Netflix.
Monsoon Shootout follows a rookie cop Adi faces a pivotal choice to kill the wanted gangster Shiva. On Hotstar.
