Top 8 heartwarming Malayalam movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 20, 2024
Kumbalangi Nights is about the lives of four brothers living in village of Kumbalangi, beautifully capturing the essence of family dynamics. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kapella is a romantic thriller that revolves around an innocent girl who falls in love over the phone with an autorickshaw driver. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hridayam is a romantic drama that captures the journey of a young man through his college days, love, and self-discovery. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sara’s is a light-hearted and refreshing film that deals with the topic of women's choices and aspirations. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Kitchen is a powerful commentary on patriarchy and traditional gender roles within Indian households. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joji tells the story of a young man from a wealthy family who dreams of becoming rich through less conventional means. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
C U Soon is an emotional drama shot entirely on smartphones during the COVID-19 pandemic exploring the dark side of digital connectivity. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is a comedy-drama that explores the dynamics of a dysfunctional family during the preparations for a wedding. On Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pretty Good Roast Show and other comedy specials to watch on YouTube
Find Out More