Top 8 heartwarming Malayalam movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2024

Kumbalangi Nights is about the lives of four brothers living in village of Kumbalangi, beautifully capturing the essence of family dynamics. On Prime Video.

Kapella is a romantic thriller that revolves around an innocent girl who falls in love over the phone with an autorickshaw driver. On Netflix.

Hridayam is a romantic drama that captures the journey of a young man through his college days, love, and self-discovery. On Hotstar.

Sara’s is a light-hearted and refreshing film that deals with the topic of women's choices and aspirations. On Prime Video.

The Great Indian Kitchen is a powerful commentary on patriarchy and traditional gender roles within Indian households. On Prime Video.

Joji tells the story of a young man from a wealthy family who dreams of becoming rich through less conventional means. On Prime Video.

C U Soon is an emotional drama shot entirely on smartphones during the COVID-19 pandemic exploring the dark side of digital connectivity. On Prime Video.

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is a comedy-drama that explores the dynamics of a dysfunctional family during the preparations for a wedding. On Sony Liv.

