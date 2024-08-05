Top 8 high octane thrillers on Jio Cinema, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 05, 2024
Badla: An attorney looks into a convoluted murder case.
Andhadhun: A blind pianist is caught up in a string of killings.
Special 26: Con artists use the CBI badge to commit thefts.
Race 2: Betrayal and deceit are the results of sibling rivalry.
Khuda Haafiz: In a distant country, a guy looks for his wife who has vanished.
Badlapur: A guy seeks revenge for the death of his family.
Baby: A secret agent rushes to avert a terrorist strike.
Kaabil: A blind man exacts revenge on those who killed his wife.
