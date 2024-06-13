Top 8 high on adventure films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2024
Dil Chahta Hai: An outing in Goa puts enduring friendships to the test.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: A bull-running, skydiving, and diving vacation in Spain helps friends overcome their phobias.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Searching for adventure and self-discovery might be found on a Himalayan journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha: Playful identity discovery after an adventure in Corsica.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen: A woman discovers her independence on a solo travel across Europe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Piku: A funny family bonding experience arises from a drive from Delhi to Kolkata.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Zindagi: Growth and healing come from an emotional journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Harry Met Sejal: An unexpected relationship is sparked by a European search for a missing ring.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean haircare tips to get long, healthy hair
Find Out More