Top 8 highest-rated Jio Cinema originals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

Jio Cinema has over time established itself as a big OTT competitor and these originals only add to its already ensemble collection.

Asur, one of the famous thriller series following 2 individuals trying to catch a serial killer.

Taali, the biographical series based on Shreegauri Sawat who fought for the inclusion of trans rights.

Apharan as the name suggests starts off as a money extortion plan by kidnapping a child but things take a turn for the worst.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum is a documentary recording India’s historical win over Australia over their own home turf after decades.

Kaalkoot is a drama series following the life of a police officer under pressure to marry.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is a romance drama following the life of Nandini in a new town and her adventures thereafter.

The life of a single boring guy takes an interesting turn when he meets the girl living next door, in Ishq Next Door.

Crackdown is an intense spy thriller series following a plane hijack and discovering the people behind the terrorist activities.

