Top 8 highest-rated Jio Cinema originals
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
Jio Cinema has over time established itself as a big OTT competitor and these originals only add to its already ensemble collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur, one of the famous thriller series following 2 individuals trying to catch a serial killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taali, the biographical series based on Shreegauri Sawat who fought for the inclusion of trans rights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apharan as the name suggests starts off as a money extortion plan by kidnapping a child but things take a turn for the worst.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandon Mein Tha Dum is a documentary recording India’s historical win over Australia over their own home turf after decades.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalkoot is a drama series following the life of a police officer under pressure to marry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is a romance drama following the life of Nandini in a new town and her adventures thereafter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The life of a single boring guy takes an interesting turn when he meets the girl living next door, in Ishq Next Door.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crackdown is an intense spy thriller series following a plane hijack and discovering the people behind the terrorist activities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor's net worth, most expensive possession and more
Find Out More