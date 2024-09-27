Top 8 highest rated Korean dramas to stream on Viki, Netflix and more
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 27, 2024
Here is a list of highest rated Korean dramas that are unmissable.
From Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears; these 8 K-dramas will leave you glued to the screens.
A Killer Paradox on Netflix is a story about a college student who gets caught in a deadly game.
Little Women on Netflix is a story about three sisters.
Doctor Slump stars Park Hyung Sik and Park Shine Hye in the main roles. On Netflix.
Queen of Tears on Netflix is a story about a couple whose marriage hits a bump.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo available to watch on Netflix is a story of a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome.
Crash Landing on You is one of the most top-rated rom-com that you should watch on Netflix.
Daily Dose of Sunshine is a story about a nurse transition to neuropsychiatry.
Crash Course in Romance streaming on Netflix is a popular drama starring Nam Heung Sun and Choi Chi Yeol in main roles.
