Top 8 highest rated South Indian films on OTT platforms
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
Ponniyin Selvan: The Chola dynasty's power struggles are the focal point of this epic historical play.
Robot: When an android created by a scientist goes awry, exciting conflicts and mayhem ensue.
A vast tale of royal intrigue, treachery, and titanic wars in a legendary realm is Baahubali.
Arjun Reddy: Following a tumultuous separation, a fiery physician descends into self-destruction.
RRR: A fictitious account of the struggle against British colonial control by two renowned revolutionaries.
Pushpa: A sad tale of a laborer's progression in the underground red sandalwood smuggling business.
KGF: A young man's ascent through Kolar's gold mines from poverty to power is the theme of this film.
Makkhi: To exact revenge and defend his beloved, a man reincarnates as a housefly.
