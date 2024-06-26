Top 8 highest rated South Indian films on OTT platforms

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

Ponniyin Selvan: The Chola dynasty's power struggles are the focal point of this epic historical play.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Robot: When an android created by a scientist goes awry, exciting conflicts and mayhem ensue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A vast tale of royal intrigue, treachery, and titanic wars in a legendary realm is Baahubali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy: Following a tumultuous separation, a fiery physician descends into self-destruction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR: A fictitious account of the struggle against British colonial control by two renowned revolutionaries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: A sad tale of a laborer's progression in the underground red sandalwood smuggling business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF: A young man's ascent through Kolar's gold mines from poverty to power is the theme of this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makkhi: To exact revenge and defend his beloved, a man reincarnates as a housefly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 inspiring and motivating webshows on OTT for the ones who are losing hopes

 

 Find Out More